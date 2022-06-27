7 NPP young brains chase MP seats; Adenta, Savelugu, others up for grabs

Some NPP young brains

From the Chief Executive of NEIP, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah; to the top officers of the National Youth Authority (NYA) Pius Enam Hadzide and his Deputy Akosua Manu, to the seat of Government Jubilee House, some young appointees of the Akufo-Addo government are set to cause an upset in the upcoming New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries.

Eugene Arhin and Hajia Fathia Aziz from the Jubilee House are said to be targeting the Awutu Senya West and the Savelugu seats, respectively, after years of loyalty to President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.



They will be following in the path of Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Jinapor, who left the seat of government as Senior Staffers to win parliamentary seats in Bantama and Damongo, respectively, in 2020.



Sources say Pius Hadzide is also staging a boot-for-boot showdown with former Ghana Ports boss Paul Ansah for the Asuogyaman constituency seat, where the latter is a two-time veteran. Mr. Hadzide’s chances are rated as below average.



Mr. Hadzide’s Deputy, Akosua Manu is also eyeing the Adenta seat currently held by opposition member Mohammed Ramadan after he squarely defeated Yaw Buaben Asamoah, an NPP incumbent. It is not clear yet whether Buaben Asamoah will be interested after his humiliation in the last election. Akosua Manu has started direct overtures towards the seat to ward off competitors.



On the other hand, the CEO of NEIP, who narrowly missed out on unseating incumbent MP Anyimadu Antwi, is tipped to cause an upset this time around should he contest again. He will also be following the path chartered by his predecessor John Kumah who is now Ejisu MP after heading NEIP.



With the incumbent MP, Anyimadu said to be unpopular on the ground due to his alleged dalliance with the LGBTQ community and a general lack of development in the Asante Akim Central Constituency, Ofosu Nkansah could win the upcoming primaries with only an extra effort given the “tiny” gap in the last primaries.

Anyimadu’s constituents, particularly the youth, allege that the MP has been withholding “protocol slots” meant for them and denying them opportunities to be recruited.



In the Central Region, Eugene B. Arhin is considered the top favourite to emerge candidate in the Awutu Senya West constituency, where chiefs, opinion leaders, and the youth appear to be in his corner due to the load of philanthropy and support he has been extending to the area since at least 2016. The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Awutu Senya West is Gizella Tetteh Agbotui, who is very likely to go for one term after an unimpressive showing so far.



Pressure continues to mount on Mr. Eugene Arhin to come for the seat after NPP’s George Andah gifted the seat to the opposition in the 2020 election.



In Savelugu, the incumbent Member of Parliament, Alhaji Jacob Iddrisu of the opposition NDC has divided attention; on one side, he is in court where he is facing two counts of unlawful possession of firearms, and on the other hand, doing the actual work of a parliamentarian.



Hajia Fathia Aziz, who is said to have good inroads into the constituency, is hoping to take the seat for the New Patriotic Party. Whereas President Akufo-Addo won in the constituency, the parliamentary candidate, Mohammed Abdul Samed Gunu, lost narrowly to the NDC candidate. It is not yet clear whether Mr. Gunu will stage a comeback, but so far, all appears to show Fathia Aziz in a comfortable lead.



In a related development, Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, is targeting the Ayensuano seat, which was lost by the NPP in 2020. Mark is rated as a political novice lacking the experience to snatch the seat from NDC’s more inexperienced but lucky incumbent Teddy.