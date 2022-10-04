12
7 Nigerian cybercriminals arrested by EOCO

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some seven Nigerian cybercriminals have been arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

These cyber criminals were arrested in a house at Manhean, Obeyeyie, a suburb of the Greater Accra region.

EOCO in a Facebook post on Monday, October 3, said, “On 26th September, 2022, the Economic and Organised Crime Office conducted an intelligence-led swoop at a house at Manhean, Obeyeyie in the Greater Accra region.

"At the end of the exercise 28 Nigerians, suspected to be engaged in Prohibited Cyber Activities were taken into custody.”

EOCO indicated that after screening the persons arrested, it emerged that 21 of the persons were determined to be victims of Human Trafficking from Nigeria to Ghana.

"After our initial screening, 21 of the persons were determined to be victims of Human Trafficking from Nigeria to Ghana.

"The seven suspects have since been remanded into lawful custody whilst investigations are ongoing," the post concluded.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
