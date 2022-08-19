0
Menu
News

7 busted for death of two alleged witches in Upper East region

72541494 File photo

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Seven persons alleged to have been involved in the death of an old man and woman have been arrested by the Police in the Upper East Region.

The two, were accused of being witches in the Talensi District.

In order to prove their innocence, the two, were forced to drink some concoctions prepared by a fetish priest.

They were made to drink the concoctions based on the instructions of some community members.

The old man is reported to have died after drinking the concoction while the old woman, died the day after.

The Police are currently searching for the other suspects.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost
IMANI Africa hits back at NIA over Ghana Card artwork saga
What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal
Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide
148,000 gov't workers with different identifications found
The 5 big cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
Related Articles: