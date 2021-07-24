7 journalists in road crash

The journalists were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical attention

Some journalists following the Ashanti Regional Minister's tour of that part of Ghana have been involved in a road crash at Pakyi No2.

The vehicle carrying seven journalists from UTV, Daily Graphic, The Multimedia Group, Wontumi FM, Ash FM, among others, was in the Minister's convoy when it crashed today, Friday, 23 July 2021.



The Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, had inspected work on the Obuasi-Anwia Nkwanta road and was returning to the regional capital, Kumasi, to continue the tour.



The accident occurred when a private Nissan saloon car with registration number GN-6280-15 rammed the press bus with registration number GT-9695-19.

The journalists were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical attention.



One of the journalists with UTV, who had serious injuries, is still on admission while the rest, in addition to the driver of the press bus, have been treated and discharged.