7 more COVID-19 deaths take fatality toll to 1,008, active cases cross 7,000-mark

The active case count has shot up to 7,016

Some seven more COVID-19 patients have died in Ghana, taking the total fatality toll as of 24 August 2021 to 1,008.

Also, some 596 new cases were confirmed by the Ghana Health Service within the period.



The active case count has also shot up to 7,016.



Out of that number, 61 are critical and 148 severe.



Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 117,636 cases.



Of that number, 109,612 have recovered.

Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 63,070



Ashanti Region - 19,911



Western Region - 6,720



Eastern Region - 5,826

Central Region - 4,216



Volta Region - 4,176



Bono East Region - 2,336



Bono Region - 2,035



Northern Region - 1,704

Upper East Region - 1,352



Ahafo Region - 1,022



Western North Region - 956



Oti Region - 733



Upper West Region - 530

North East Region - 249



Savannah Region - 187