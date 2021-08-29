0
7 more COVID-19 deaths take fatality toll to 1,008, active cases cross 7,000-mark

Sun, 29 Aug 2021 Source: classfmonline.com

Some seven more COVID-19 patients have died in Ghana, taking the total fatality toll as of 24 August 2021 to 1,008.

Also, some 596 new cases were confirmed by the Ghana Health Service within the period.

The active case count has also shot up to 7,016.

Out of that number, 61 are critical and 148 severe.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 117,636 cases.

Of that number, 109,612 have recovered.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 63,070

Ashanti Region - 19,911

Western Region - 6,720

Eastern Region - 5,826

Central Region - 4,216

Volta Region - 4,176

Bono East Region - 2,336

Bono Region - 2,035

Northern Region - 1,704

Upper East Region - 1,352

Ahafo Region - 1,022

Western North Region - 956

Oti Region - 733

Upper West Region - 530

North East Region - 249

Savannah Region - 187

