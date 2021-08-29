7 more COVID-19 deaths take fatality toll to 1,008, active cases cross 7,000-mark

Some seven more COVID-19 patients have died in Ghana, taking the total fatality toll as of 24 August 2021 to 1,008.
Also, some 596 new cases were confirmed by the Ghana Health Service within the period.
The active case count has also shot up to 7,016.
Out of that number, 61 are critical and 148 severe.
Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 117,636 cases.
Of that number, 109,612 have recovered.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 63,070
Ashanti Region - 19,911
Western Region - 6,720
Eastern Region - 5,826
Central Region - 4,216
Volta Region - 4,176
Bono East Region - 2,336
Bono Region - 2,035
Northern Region - 1,704
Upper East Region - 1,352
Ahafo Region - 1,022
Western North Region - 956
Oti Region - 733
Upper West Region - 530
North East Region - 249
Savannah Region - 187
