7% of Ghanaians tolerant of LGBTQI+ community - CDD-Ghana Survey

A survey conducted by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has disclosed that only 7% of Ghanaians are tolerant of persons of same-sex relationships.
According to the survey, the majority of Ghanaians are opposed to same-sex relationships.
The survey which was released in July 2021 indicated that although majority of Ghanaians are tolerant of persons from different ethnicities, only 7% are tolerant of persons of same-sex relationships.
“Overwhelming majorities of Ghanaians express tolerant attitudes toward people of different ethnicities (92%), different religions (91%), different political affiliations (90%), and different nationalities (74%). But fewer than one in 10 (7%) are tolerant toward people in same-sex relationships,” portions of the survey said.
The survey comes at a time when a bill has been laid before parliament seeking to criminalize all forms of same-sex relationships, and it’s related activities.
The bill seeks to officially criminalise LGBTQI+ activities, and persons held liable could face up to 10 years in prison.
