7 reasons for Ghana’s economic mess – Ato Forson lists

Former Deputy Minister for Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson

Former Deputy Minister for Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has blamed Ghana’s current economic situation on the employment of hundreds of people into various government institutions.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the former deputy minister said this numerous employed people enjoy emoluments which is putting pressure on the local economy.



From Ministers to presidential staffers, spokespersons and chief executive officers, Mr Ato Forson averred that these persons enjoy better conditions of service.



He further cited the impact of new agencies created by the government as one of the reasons behind the country’s economic woes.



Read Ato Forson’s full post below:



Folks,



I know some of you might still be wondering how we got into this economic mess!

Here are a few reasons,



1. The NPP has the largest size of government in the history of Ghana! Find out how many ministers they’ve appointed from 2017. At one point, they had over 125 ministers!



2. This government has over 1000 presidential staffers paid as article 71 office holders at the jubilee House!



3. They’ve also appointed soo many special assistants to ministers with emoluments close to that of deputy ministers at the various MDA's.



Take also into consideration:



4. The number of spokespersons at various MDA's paid above the pay of Directors!

5. The number of CEO's at various State owned Enterprises (SOEs) and their pay packages! Many of these SOEs now employ 3 or 4 deputy CEOs with fat conditions of service!



6. The impact of the Over 50 new agencies with zero output, eg. CODA, NADA, MBDA, free SHS secretariat, 1D1F secretariat, petroleum hub development authority, Ghana cares secretariat, etc



7. The unconscionable decision to send over 100 Databank staff to the finance ministry as special assistants and paid as customs commissioners on GRA’s payroll!



To be continued…



