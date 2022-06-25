0
7-year-old author presents copy of her book to Asantehene

46163209 Rachel Yram presents her book to the Asantehene

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Seven-year-old author of ‘More Nice City’ Rachel Yram has visited the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.

The 7-year-old author visited the Asantehene to present a copy of her book to him.

One of the pages of the book has the image of the Asantehene embossed.

The family of the girl disclosed she wrote the book at age 6.

