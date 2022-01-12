7-year-old boy drowns in school septic tank at Okorase

Eastern Regional Police Command says investigations have commenced into the cause of the accident

Police investigate death of 7-year-old-boy

Boy found dead in septic tank



There are no traces or marks of violence on the boy’s body, Police



A 7-year-old pupil of the High Mowing International Basic School in Okorase in the Eastern Region, has reportedly drowned in a septic tank.



The boy is said to have fallen into a 10-feet tank that contains water on Tuesday, January 10.

He was rushed to the Koforidua Central Regional Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.



The management has since informed the family of the deceased of the incident and has subsequently notified the police about it.



The Eastern Regional Police Command revealed that investigations have been launched into the circumstances that led to the incident.



The Public Affairs Officer of the command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh on his part disclosed that, experts from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have been to the scene of the incident and have reported that there are no traces or marks of violence on the boy’s body.