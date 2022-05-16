7-year-old with blood cancer begs for help

The parents of the boy are calling on the public offer assistance

7-year-old blood cancer patient, Ben Israel is battling for his life as his parents struggle to pay for his treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital.

During Crime Check Foundation’s (CCF) visit to the hospital, Israel was gasping for breath while his mother intermittently wiped his mouth, which was drooling.



Speaking to his mother, she said the little boy has been on life support and doctors at the hospital say he would have to undergo treatment for three years to get well.



This is despite an initial surgery he has undergone.



The dispirited woman said she and her husband have emptied their accounts to pay for their son’s surgery and are unable to foot the bill for the three-year-long treatment which doctors say will cost Forty Thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc 40,000).



“The doctors said the treatment would be in two parts. They said Israel would be on admission at the hospital for one and a half years and for the other half he would be discharged but would have to visit the hospital every month for medication.”

“He is currently on oxygen support and undergoing Chemotherapy. Until he gets well, doctors say the treatment would cost us Forty Thousand Ghana cedis. I am a noodle seller and my husband is a painter. We cannot afford such an amount. My husband was here with us but he has gone to see if he will get some money because we cannot even buy food. Please help us,” she appealed.



Narrating how Israel’s ailment started, the dejected woman said a boil developed around her son’s neck. This she said affected his throat and chest.



She said when the sickness became severe, she took Israel to a health facility at Okwawu where he was diagnosed with blood cancer.



“When the ailment started, Israel managed to go to school but constantly complained of pains so I had to take him to the hospital. Doctors at the facility referred him to the Effiankwanta Government hospital and the doctors at the government hospital also referred him to the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital,” she told Crime Check TV GH.