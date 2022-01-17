70 National Service Personnel trained by NIC, MTTD to check motor insurance stickers

The NSPs will be able to determine the genuineness of motor insurance after the training

A collaboration between the National Insurance Commission and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service is seeing to it that some seventy (70) National Service Persons are trained to assist MTTD officers in enforcing road traffic regulations.



Since 2015, the National Service Secretariat has been collaborating with the Ghana Police Service as a way of getting NSPs join MTTD officers in executing their jobs in enforcing road traffic regulations, reports citinewsroom.com.

With that, the NSPs are trained on how to determine the genuineness of motor insurance, especially since the verification of insurance stickers forms a key part of the work of officers.



Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori, who is the Commissioner of Insurance, while speaking at the event, called for the strict enforcement of road traffic regulations.



“The message I am putting across is that, even if you (police officer) want to be nice to the person (driver), you ask the person to park the vehicle and go get the insurance before he leaves. Immediately he leaves, he can cause an accident. The principle is that you don’t put any vehicle on a public road when it has no insurance because you endanger lives and property. If you are to run into by a vehicle with no insurance, what you can get is probably compensation from the compensation fund, but it is not enough to take care of your injuries.



“We realized that there is the need to demystify insurance and to do so, the first group of people we need to deal with are probably the police. They assist us in the enforcement of the insurance law. Although the law stipulates that people should not drive without insurance on the streets, the commission or the insurance companies cannot enforce it without the support of the police,” he said.