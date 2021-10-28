70% of pregnant women who visit Holy Family Hospital Have infected with HIV

The Ghana AIDS Commission has expressed worry over recent infection rates

The Human Resource Manager of the Berekum Holy Family Hospital Mr. Peter Kweku has disclosed that 70 percent out of 100 pregnant women who visit the hospital tested positive for HIV/AIDS.

According to him, Berekum ranks 2nd out of 12 constituencies in the Bono region in terms of HIV/AIDS cases.



He was addressing the Brekuman Citizens Association at their end-of-year party.



He was worried that because of the outbreak of the Covid-19, we had abandoned the campaign on HIV prevention.



He told the Association that a census conducted by the facility disclosed the worrying situation and has called for measures to address it with immediate effect.



He wants the media to assist with advocacy, campaigns and education on HIV to help reduce the rate of new infections.



He said HIV was still with us, and as a people, we must not lose guard but intensify efforts to prevent the spread.

The update he disclosed at the meeting shocked the residents, who gathered with screams and shouts from them.



Director-General of the Commission Mr. Steve Gyeremeh Atuahene in September this year disclosed on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that 5,200 new infections of HIV were recorded in children aged 0 – 14 years.



He explained that new infections among children from 0-14 years were 3,596.



He also indicated that 5,211 young people between the ages of 15-24 years contracted the virus with, 4,325 being females and 866 being males.



He said this major problem, and we must adopt measures to address the rate of infections in this age bracket.