70-year-old security guard attacked at Chorkor

File photo

A security guard and a 70-year-old man were attacked with yet to be determined objects in the early hours of today, Sunday, December 5, at Chorkor.

A statement issued by the Police on Sunday said a good Samaritan together with the Police rushed them to the Police Hospital for medical attention.



The 70-year-old man is responding to treatment whereas the security guard was pronounced dead on arrival, it added.



Crime Scene Management team had visited the scene to gather evidential materials for the investigation. Details regarding the incident will be provided by the Accra Regional Police Command in due course.