72% of applicants fail Ghana School Of Law entrance exams

Signage of the Ghana School of Law at Makola in Accra

Two thousand and thirty-four (2,034) LLB candidates who sat for the 2021/2021 academic year Ghana School of Law 2021 Entrance Exams have failed their exams.

Out of 2,824 students from the various law faculties across the country who sat for the exam, only 790 of them passed.



The total number of students who passed represents 28% while the failure represents 72%.

A total of 2824 applicants for this year’s Ghana School of Law entrance exams.



The applicants were examined on six (6) subject areas that were: Constitutional Law, Immovable Property, Contract Law, Tort, Criminal Law and the Ghana Legal System.