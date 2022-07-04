1
Menu
News

75-year-old woman found hanging dead in her room

Suicide Med The old woman was found dead in a her room with a rope tied around her neck

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 75-year-old woman has been found dead under mysterious circumstances at Okaikrom, near Afigyase District in the Ashanti Region.

According to a Kessbenonline.com report, the elderly woman was found dead in her room with a rope around her neck.

For some residents, the death of the old woman comes as a shock, as she was not known to have issues with anyone in the community.

Some of the residents wondered why the old woman would have decided to end her own life.

Residents who remain suspicious about the death of the old woman believe she may have been killed by unknown persons, who hanged the rope around her neck to feign suicide.

Other residents allude that the old woman may have decided to end her life as a result of financial hardship.





GA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion
I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwabena Agyapong
Related Articles: