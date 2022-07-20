2
Menu
News

$750 Afreximbank loan: Minority makes U-turn, now supports approval of facility

Haruna Iddrisu Minority Leader, Tamale South MP Minority Leader in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has made a U-turn over the 750 million dollars Afreximbank loan.

The NDC MPs had shot the facility down together with a 250 million one.

They, however, demanded from the government what the 750 million facility would be put to.

With the government providing Parliament with such details, the Minority withdrew its opposition.

Speaking on the floor ranking member for the Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson argued the move is to allow for the country’s international reserves to be shored up to avert the total collapse of the economy.

The former Deputy Finance Minister also stated the approval would help save the Suame MP and majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu from further attacks from his constituents.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Watch how military brutalized suspected ‘galamseyers’
Atta Mills tomb: Koku Anyidoho replies Samuel Atta Mills
Atta Mills tomb: Samuel Atta Mills slams Koku Anyidoho
Rev. Owusu Bempah laments hardship
Ghanaian politicians save almost $3.4 billion in Swiss banks - Captain Smart
SC grants ‘commercial sex worker’ big win in breach of promise to marry case
Ex-MP slams15 regional chairs who declared support for John Boadu
Why John Boadu lost – Ken Agyapong explains
The only chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'
Sam George 'mocks' Ephson's polls