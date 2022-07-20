76% of Ghanaians believe Akufo-Addo is sinking Ghana – Polls reveal

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A whopping 76% of Ghanaians believe the country is headed in the wrong direction compared to 16% who believe it is headed in the right direction, according to a new poll by Global Info Analytics.

This represents significant deterioration compared to an April 2022 poll when 67% thought it was headed in the wrong direction compared to 26%. The poll finds the president sinking further in the opinion poll as only 23% of voters approve of the way he is performing his job as president with 72% disapproving of his performance (net favorability rating of negative 49% (April 2022, negative 40%).



Voters by 69% to 30% opposed the use of state funds to build the national cathedral.



The biggest opposition to the move comes from Christians who oppose it with 72% compared to 65% of Muslims. On whether the government should proceed with the Agyapa deal, 68% of voters oppose the transaction whilst 24% support it.



On party affiliations to the opposition, 58% of NPP supporters oppose it, whilst 79% of NDC supporters oppose it with floating voters being 71%.



On the question of whether a commission of enquiry should be set up to investigate allegations of state capture following the controversy surrounding the Will of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, AKA Sir John, 69% of voters support this call whilst 22% oppose it and 10% have no opinion.

The poll by Global Info Analytics used a sample size of 5,490 with a margin of error of ±1.737%.



The opinion poll conducted in July 2022 also shows that John Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) taking a significant lead in his quest to lead the country again in 2025.



John Mahama now leads Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party, the current vice president, in a hypothetical race 58% to 31% (27% margin) if elections were held today, a further 11% prefer to vote for someone else in the 2024 elections.



In another hypothetical race between John Mahama and Hon Alan Kyeremanten, the Trade and Industry Minister, another frontrunner for the NPP, John Mahama leads Hon. Kyeremanten 61% to 30% (31% margin) and someone else 9%.



Hon Alan Kyeremanten’s collapse in the polls for July compared to Dr. Bawumia was the result of the collapse of NPP support in the Northern region if Bawumia isn’t the candidate as Mahama who lost to Bawumia in the Northern by 88% to 9%, dramatically beats Alan Kyeremanten by 87% to 12%. In the race to lead the NPP, the poll finds Hon Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten extending his lead amongst general voters.

The poll shows Alan attracting 42% of the votes compared to 35% for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Hon Kennedy Agyepong, 11%.



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central and late entrant in the NPP race appears to have turned the NPP race on its head, at least among general voters, as he peels away support from Dr. Bawumia and Hon Kyeremanten.



Hon. Kennedy Agyepong, according to the polls, leads in Weija Gbawe, Okaikwei South, Anlo, Akim Oda, and Asene-Akroso-Manso.



In the race to lead the NDC, John Mahama maintains a stable lead over Dr. Kwabena Duffour as he is backed by 71% of voters compared to 15% for Dr. Kwabena Duffour. Hon Kojo Bonsu obtains a paltry 2%.