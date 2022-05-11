2
76-year-old man commits suicide at Assin Bofredu

Suicide The incident has left residents of Bofredu in a state of shock

Residents of Assin Bofredu in the Assin Central Municipal District of the Central Region have been left in a state of shock following the reported death of a 76-year-old resident.

According to the residents, they find it more shocking the circumstance under which the respected Kwasi Boye died.

He is said to have committed suicide by hanging on a morning when he was preparing to go for a medical review with his wife.

According to Kessben FM’s Oheneba Ambrose, the deceased and his wife had made preparations for a visit to the St Francis Hospital for a medical review.

However, his wife, after performing her early morning chores, could not locate her husband.

Thinking her husband may have already left for the hospital, the wife of the deceased boarded a car to the hospital, where she was informed that her husband had not arrived at the hospital.

While preparing to return home, she received a call that her husband’s body had been found hanging from a tree close to a river in the community.

According to the reporter, there have not been any immediate suspicions on why the deceased may have taken his own life.

