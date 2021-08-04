76-year-old man with walking stick joins #FixTheCountry protest

• 76-year-old Solomon Boadu has joined the youth in the ongoing #FixTheCountry protest happening in Accra

• Hundreds of Ghanaian youth have hit the streets of Accra to demand better economic management and jobs



• The march which started at Obra spot at Nkrumah Circle is expected to end at the Black Star Square



White smock, khaki trousers, with well-polished matching white cane and sandals – that’s how 76-year-old Solomon Boadu arrived at the grounds for the much anticipated #FixTheCountry protest on Wednesday, August 4.



Whether a blessing in disguise or not, the protest is being done on a day when Ghanaians are celebrating the Founders of the country.



The #FixTheCountry protests which had to literally go through the eye of a needle to be made possible has churned out Ghanaians from all walks of life to converge at Obra spot in the capital, Accra, to register their displeasure at happenings in the country.

What makes the emergence of Mr. Boadu who defied the odds to use his walking stick to join the protest is that the event has largely been touted as one being led by aggrieved Ghanaian youth.



Top of the pile has been the calls for accountability of public officials and appointees of President Akufo-Addo, better management of the economy, call for justice, better healthcare and educational system among other pressing issues.



One thing however stands out; despite the fact that the protest started as one for the youth, it has garnered Ghanaians from all age groups.



The #FixTheCountry campaign, which began on social media on May 3, 2021, has gotten Ghanaians across the world to hop on to the wagon.



Recently some Ghanaians in the diaspora, particularly the United Kingdom also massed up at the Ghana High Commission in London to carry out #FixTheCountry protests.









