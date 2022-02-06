77-Year-Old man killed by unknown assailants

The deceased, Mr Daniel Akwetey Awulley

A 77-year-old man was on Tuesday, February 2, 2022 allegedly murdered by unknown assailants at Miosto in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.

The deceased, Mr Daniel Akwetey Awulley, was found in his bedroom with gunshot wounds in his chest and thigh.



The body has since been deposited at the Tema General Hospital Morgue for autopsy and preservation.



The Public Relations Officer for the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, who confirmed the incident to Graphic Online, at about 2:10 am, the patrol team accosted two men, who upon interrogation informed the police that they had information to the effect that, their 77-year-old father had been shot and killed at his residence in Miotso.



She said the patrol team accompanied them to their father’s residence and found that the main door to the two-bedroom house had been broken into with a six-inch block.

According to her, personnel from the Homicide Unit, CID Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service and their counterparts from the Tema Regional Police Command CID, Tema proceeded to the scene and immediately launched a full-scale investigation into the incident.



The police appealed to members of the public who may have any information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime, to contact the nearest police station for further action.



The latest incident comes barely three months after the head of the Kley Tsokunya Clan also in the Ningo-Prampram District, Nene Ayeh Otusei Kro was shot in a dawn attack in October 2012.