77 residents, business operators in Ayawaso East Municipality in trouble for failing to clean frontage

'Operation clean your frontage' was initiated by the Greater Accra Regional Minister

A total of 77 residents and business operators in the Ayawaso East Municipality in the Greater Accra Region were yesterday summoned by the Environmental Health Department of the Assembly for failing to clean their frontage.

This was when the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly (AEMA) embarked on a pilot exercise of the “Operation Clean your Frontage” initiative in Accra.



The team paid visits to Nima East, Nima West, and Kanda, all in the AEMA to check the sanitary conditions of the people.



When the Assembly embarked on the exercise, it was noticed that heaps of refuse were piled up in front of houses, shops, and some parts of the streets, and gutters were also choked with garbage.



Others also had their wares on the pavements, while some sold cooked foods close to the choked gutters.



Some persons who had their environs untidy attributed it to the lack of waste bins in the area.



Addressing the media, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of AEMA, Hajia Salma Mohammed Sani Adam-Kuta, said that the cleaning of the environs was a collective responsibility and there should be no excuse.

She further indicated that the Assembly would make sure that it enforces its bye-laws to the latter in order for the citizen to keep the environment clean.



The MCE further indicated that the “Operation Clean you Frontage” agenda was aimed at making Accra the cleanest city, adding that those who flouted would be dealt with accordingly.



Mrs. Adam-Kuta said the team would have continuous checks to monitor how the people were conforming to the directive.



“Citizens, landlords, and shop owners should remove all the unnecessary things from roads and pavements before February l, 2022 when sanctions would be exerted,” she added.



Speaking with the Ghanaian Times, the Head of the Environmental and Sanitation Director of the Municipal, Mrs. Josephine Gawu, said a strong adherence to the “Operation Clean your Frontage” initiative would help improve health and increase productivity.



She, therefore, urged the people to be each other’s keeper as the attainment of a clean environment was a collective responsibility and charged them to comply with the directive.