77-year-old woman in police custody for son’s alleged crime

The Tema Regional Police Command has held into custody a 77-year-old woman for a crime allegedly committed by her 33-year-old son.

A newspaper report by the Chronicle dated Wednesday, May 24, 2023, stated that the old woman, whose name is given as Adzo Dogbey, was picked by personnel from the Ghana Police Service on Sunday 14, 2023 and is still in custody until she provides information on her 33-year-old son, Kamasah Mawunyo who is alleged to run away with GH¢ 200,000 belonging to his expatriate employer.



According to the report, a relative to the woman explained that the last time Daavi Adzo [reference to the old woman] saw her son was on May 13 and when he returned with news of huge sums of money he had landed on.



However, when Mawunyo returned home and discovered his mother in a poor state, he handed her GH¢ 500 so she could get medical attention, according to the relatives, even though Daavi Adzo did not see the money her son claimed he had received.



“The medical bill was GH¢ 250., so when Adzo returned home, she gave Mawunyo the balance but asked her to keep it. Mawunyo left home that Saturday evening without a word to anybody,” the newspaper quoted the relative.



The report added that on May 14, 2023, some police personnel went to Daavi Adzo’s home to enquire about her son.



“Daavi told the police that the last time she saw Mawunyo was yesterday (Saturday) and told them about the money he gave her to go to the hospital. Nobody saw the money Mawunyo claimed he had brought. All he gave his mother was Ghc500 for her medical care,” the report said.

“The police told us they had come from Agbozome Police Station, so they needed Daavi to follow them to the station to write a statement, which she obliged and went with her two sons, my nephew, who lived with us in the village. After the written statement at the Abgozome Police Station, the police told my nephew to go home, and they whisked away my sister to the Tema Regional Police Command where she has been in custody since May 13, 2023,” the newspaper quoted a brother of Adzo.



One of the daughters of Madam Adzo told the newspaper that the police, via a phone call, demanded two sureties for her mother’s bail on Monday and when her uncle expressed readiness to stand as sureties, the police declined until she provide the whereabouts of her son, Mawunyo.



NW/OGB