7th Ghana Women of the Year Honours: Ursula, Jane Opoku-Agyemang awarded

Ghana’s Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (Mrs.) and former Minister for Education, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang have received awards at the Ghana Women of the Year Honours 2022.

Held on Sunday, August 7, at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra, the scheme recognized thirteen women for their role in national development in their respective sectors and industries.



Upon receipt of her award, the Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency, noted, “To whom much is given, much is expected. I stood on the shoulders of many women to get to where I am and it’s incumbent on us also to provide shoulders for others to lean on.”



“It hasn’t been easy. We have suffered but it’s all part of the cost we have to pay and it’s worth it to find young girls whose lives have been transformed under the various initiatives,” she added.



She also dedicated her ‘Excellence in Governance’ award to her husband, “I dedicate this award to my beloved husband for all the vituperations he endures due to my job. Thank you Sam, for being a pillar so far. I appreciate you for sharing me with Ghanaians.”

The Ghana Women of the Year Honours is an initiative that highlights and celebrates indigenous Ghanaian and diasporan women who are making a great impact in society.



Below is the list of awardees:



• Corporate Personality – Abena Amoah



• Excellence in Business – Esther Cobbah

• Humanitarian of the Year – Otiko Afisah Djaba



• Excellence in Public Service – Alice A. Ofori-Atta



• Excellence in Health – Prof Dr. Lorna Renner



• Excellence in Education – Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

• Excellence in Media – Oheneyere Gifty Anti



• Lifetime Achievement – Gifty Affenyi Dadzie



• Excellence in Governance – Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful



• Young Star – Gyakie

• Excellence in Music – Ohemaa Mercy



• Fashion Force – Aisha Ayensu



• Excellence in Technology – Regina Honu



Since 2016, awardees are chosen by a board of achievers, who use transparent and objective criteria ensuring the final list is made up of the most worthy of women in numerous fields.