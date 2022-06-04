2
7th anniversary of June 3rd Disaster: Govt to invest $200m to resolve flood, sanitation problems

Francis Asenso Boakye Plastic Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Today marks the 7th Anniversary of the June 3 twin disaster which claimed over 150 lives following flooding and an explosion at the Goil Filling Station at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, plunging the whole nation into an official three-day national mourning.

Hours after that black Wednesday incident, the streets of the capital from the accident scene were littered with bodies while some were found in drains taking authorities weeks to clear the remnants of the disaster.

Morgues were congested with bodies and hospital authorities were overwhelmed with casualties from the country’s worst-ever disaster, leaving its indelible scars still fresh on the minds of Ghanaians.

As the nation remembers the victims, the government in collaboration with World Bank is investing $200 million to implement Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project to address the flood and sanitation challenges.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, in a statement, pledged that the "Akufo-Addo government remains committed to honouring the memory of our departed friends by continuing and intensifying the efforts to find lasting solutions to the perennial flooding challenges in Accra and across the country".

