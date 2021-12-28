8.4 million vaccinated so far - GHS

Vaccination card

1264 new cases push Ghana’s active cases to 8554

1283 persons have died from COVID-19



GHS urges Ghanaians to get vaccinated



Latest update on the Ghana Health Service dashboard shows that as of 28 December 2021, 2,573, 073 persons representing 12.9 percent have been fully vaccinated.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has so far vaccinated 8, 458,155 people since the inception of the COVID-19 mass vaccination programme on March 2, 2021.



The data also shows that 6,275,099 persons representing 31.4 percent have so far received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



At least 1,264 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) pushing the country’s active cases to 8,554.

The death toll hits 1,283 after three additional fatalities were recorded across the country, an update on the GHS COVID-19 dashboard reveals.



As at 24 December 28, 2021, Ghana’s total confirmed cases stand at 140,221. Currently, health officials have recorded 130,384 recoveries.



So far, 17 persons are in severe condition with no critical case, according to GHS. Cases detected at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) are 4,624 with 3,411 recoveries.



Breakdown of regional cases



Greater Accra Region – 76,968



Ashanti Region – 21,429

Western Region – 7,672



Eastern Region – 6,651



Volta Region – 5,514



Central Region – 5,110



Bono East Region – 2,595



Bono Region – 2,136

Northern Region – 1,779



Upper East Region – 1,514



Ahafo Region – 1,061



Western North Region – 1,025



Oti Region – 850



Upper West Region – 747

North East Region – 283



Savannah Region – 263