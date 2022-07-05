8 arrested for illegal chainsaw operation

The suspects have been taken into custody by the police

Nkawie District Forest Division arrest illegal chainsaw operators

5 chainsaw machines retrieved from illegal operators



Public cautioned against encroaching on Ghana’s forest reserves



Some eight people have been arrested for suspected illegal chainsaw operations in the Tano Offin Forest reserve in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region.



The suspects arrested for their illegal entry into the restricted forest reserve are Attah Abeka 30, Prince Abeka 16, Shaibu Frank 17, Nkrumah Isaac 25, Dawuni Attah 20, Prince Opoku 17, Ali Issa 24 and Yaw Opoku 30.



Their arrest was effected by the Nkawie District Forest Division on Monday, July 4, 2022.



Confirming the arrest, the Nkawie District Forest Service Division Manager, Chrisantus Nifasoyi, said the suspects were picked up through an intelligence system set up by Range Supervisors, Rapid Response Team and Forest Guards.

According to a report by Oyerepafmonline.com, the team retrieved 5 chainsaw machines from the suspects during their arrest.



They have since been handed over to the Nkawie District Police and are being investigated for possible prosecution.



The District Forest Service Division Manager, while asserting a resolve by his outfit to deal with persons who enter the reserve unlawfully, further advised members of the public to desist from encroaching on the nation’s forest reserves.











GA/BOG