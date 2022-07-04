8 die in head-on collision, others injured

8 persons died on the spot following the head-on collision

Some eight lives have been lost in a head-on collision that occurred on the Kwapong-Nobekaw road in the Asunafo South District in the Ahafo Region.



The accident involving a taxi cab with registration number GT 7008 – X, and a tipper truck with registration number GC 7955-20, is reported to have occurred at about 9:30 a.m. last Thursday.



All seven people onboard the taxi including the driver, died on the spot, in addition to one of the four passengers who were onboard the tipper truck.



According to a report by graphic.com.gh, some seven officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at Goaso who were dispatched to rescue the victims also got involved in an accident at Kukuom T-junction at Goaso.

Confirming the news, the Ahafo Regional Commander of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ekow Gaisie, said the police, upon arriving at the scene after receiving a distress call, saw that the taxi had its roof ripped off.



He indicated that instead of four passengers, the driver was carrying six passengers.



He said information later reached the police that some firefighters who were reporting to the scene had also been involved in an accident.



“Six of them were treated and discharged, while the remaining female officer is still on admission. Doctors say they are stabilising her condition,” he said.



The commander stated that preliminary investigations had established the cause of the accident to be overspeeding on the part of the taxi driver who veered off his lane into that of the tipper truck, resulting in the head-on collision.