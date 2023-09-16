8 fathers to converge on The Maker’s House for 8 days as Experience Confab nears

The 2023 edition of the Experience Conference will take place daily from 6:30pm at the Destiny Arena

Some of the country’s finest preachers of the gospel whose works transcend the continent, will lead thousands of worshippers to converge on the Destiny Arena of The Maker’s House Chapel International, between October 1 and 8, 2023, for the much-anticipated Experience Conference.

The prominent Fathers of the land will be taking turns to preach, teach, lead worship as well as avail themselves as vessels to lead strategic prayers, perform miracles, heal the sick and liberate the distressed and the nation from bondage.



Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Nicholas Duncan-Williams will be joined by great apostles in Ministry including the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil; the Founder and Leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and the Founder and General Overseer of the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM), Dr Steve Mensah.Experience Conference 2023



Other mighty men on the bill are the Founder and General Overseer of Living Streams International, Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Markwei; General Overseer of the Global Revival Ministries, Rev. Dr. Robert Ampiah-Kwofi as well as the Founder and Senior Pastor of All Nations Church in Atlanta, Georgia and General Overseer of the Living Springs International Churches, Dr. Frank Ofosu-Appiah.

They will be hosted by Senior Pastor of The Makers House Chapel International, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, who has been described by many as one of the vibrant and inspirational preachers in the Kingdom business.



The 2023 edition of the Experience Conference which is on the theme: ‘Jesus, the miracle worker’, will take place daily from 6:30pm at the Destiny Arena of the Maker’s House Chapel International, adjacent the School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences, Kwabenya-Atomic-Down, Accra.Experience Conference 2023



The Experience Conference which begun in 2013, is the flagship annual international conference of The Maker’s House Chapel International which brings together many people, irrespective of their political affiliation, colour, race and ethnicity under one roof to commune and have an encounter with God.