8 persons injured in accident on Kwahu Atibie-Nkawkaw road

A photo of the car that fell on the edge of the road while taking a sharp curve on the hill

20 passengers onboard a bus involved in an accident

Driver, 7 others affected by accident



Police visit victims at Holy Family Hospital



Eight people have been reported injured by citinewsroom, after a VW minibus travelling from Kwahu Atibie to Nkawkaw was involved in an accident.



The minibus with the registration number GE-6462-22, fell off the edge of the road while taking a sharp curve on the hill.

According to reports, the eight injured persons, comprising of 6 males including the driver, 2 females were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.



The injured are currently receiving medical care and the police have visited them at the emergency ward.



A total of 20 passengers were onboard the vehicle when the accident happened.