8 persons injured in accident on Kwahu Atibie-Nkawkaw road

20 passengers onboard a bus involved in an accident
Driver, 7 others affected by accident
Police visit victims at Holy Family Hospital
Eight people have been reported injured by citinewsroom, after a VW minibus travelling from Kwahu Atibie to Nkawkaw was involved in an accident.
The minibus with the registration number GE-6462-22, fell off the edge of the road while taking a sharp curve on the hill.
According to reports, the eight injured persons, comprising of 6 males including the driver, 2 females were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw.
The injured are currently receiving medical care and the police have visited them at the emergency ward.
A report from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) said, “Police visited the said hospital and met 8 victims comprising 2 females and 6 males including the suspect driver at the Emergency Ward receiving treatment.”
A total of 20 passengers were onboard the vehicle when the accident happened.
- Tipper truck crashes into ‘trotro’ on Aflao road, 14 injured
- Five persons perish in accident, five in critical condition
- Road crash fatalities decline in Upper East Region
- 136 people died through road accidents between January and March 2022
- 734 perish in road crashes between January and March 2022
- Read all related articles