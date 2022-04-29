8 pros, cons of picking Bawumia to lead NPP in 2024

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the vice president of Ghana

When Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7, 2024, there would be, among other factors, the need for many of them to make decisions on who to cast their votes for, and for what reasons.

While there are about 29 existing parties in the country according to the Electoral Commission, the New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress have over the years become the biggest 2 when it comes to the country’s polls.



The ruling NPP in 2023, will have to elect a new party Flagbearer to represent them in the 2024 general elections and already some names have emerged.



Key among these is name of the Second Gentleman of the land; Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Alan Kyerematen who is Trade Minister.



However, it must be stated that as of this publiation, there has not been any official declaration by Dr. Bawumia that he intends to run for president.



That said, there is no denying the common public knowledge that the vice president could just put himself up for the vacant slot of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, and in essence, run for the highest office of the land.



Whilst other contenders have emerged, GhanaWeb, in this piece, takes a look at what the Vice President represents, his advantages and disadvantages that may act as a deciding factor for Ghanaians if he does choose to pursue the presidential slot in 2024.



Pros:



1 - Name recognition:

The name Bawumia is without a doubt a powerhouse today in Ghana, owing to the fact that he is currently the vice president – a two-timer for that matter, and if there was ever the need for recognition to accompany a candidate’s status for the presidency, then he sure has it.



2 - Experience:



Since January 7, 2017, till date, and by the time the elections of 2024 would be held, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would have served 8 years at the presidency, even though in the deputy status.



This, in our analysis, gives him a good advantage at the presidency and makes him a better candidate at rising to the highest office of the land.



His experiences from serving under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will come to play significantly in his chances at becoming president.



3 – Continuity:



Being the current Vice President of Ghana, and owing to the unfortunate history in Ghana’s politics where many projects started by previous governments are either abandoned completely or completely scrapped, should Dr. Bawumia win the presidency, there is a huge probability that he would continue in the initiatives of his predecessor.



The fears that he would abandon or scrap any of the current initiatives under Akufo-Addo are highly unlikely because they are the very things on which his clout as vice president, or the eligible candidate he would be for the 2024 ballot, have been built.

4 - 8-year-term in office:



Also, if he becomes president, he would be eligible for a two-term opportunity in the high office, unlike the likes of the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, who can only get a full four-year term should he win the elections.



5 – Long-held perception of NPP being a pro-Akan party



Since its inception on July 28, 1992, the New Patriotic Party has been synonymous with being an Akan-party.



This has come about as a result of the fact that by its history, it has predominantly been led by Akans.



Beside this, the closest any other clan or ethnic groups have come to the top echelons of the party have been to the office of the vice president.



Winning the 2024 election might just erase that long-held perception of the party that it does not accommodate other ethnic sects of its party at the highest level, especially as flagbearer.



Cons:

1 - Current Economic woes



It is without a doubt that Ghana is currently facing some of its harshest moments of economic hardships and being the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s records would come to play in the elections if he decides to contest for presidency.



Even more, in his position, he is automatically the Head of the Economic Management Team of the country.



It cannot be denied that should he put himself up for election, the current economic woes of the county would come up in people’s attempts to discredit him for the position.



It must be stated too that lately, having been touted before as an economic ‘wizkid,’ the vice president appears to not have been very forthcoming on issues of the economy, or, in responding to nagging questions surrounding the economy.



2 - Incumbency fatigue:



In 2024, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would have been 8 years at the presidency albeit as a Vice and this could just go against him in a way. It could be argued that he needs to step aside for newer hands to take charge of the country’s administration.



Besides, as the current Number Two man in the country, Dr. Bawumia is considered a huge part of all the mess that the country has been facing lately.

3 - Failed promises



Ahead of coming into office with his boss, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bawumia and the NPP promised the good people of Ghana a number of things that have not entirely been fulfilled.



Among those are the failures of this government at arresting the Ghana cedis, as well as the issues of taxation in the country that have been widely complained about.



