8 unforgettable videos of Rawlings

Today marks the 75th birthday of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings

Rawlings rules Ghana as military and democratic leader

Rawlings dies on November 12, 2022



Rawlings remembered on his 75th birthday



He was Ghana’s first president under the Fourth Republican dispensation.



Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings for the 73 years of his life, ruled Ghana as a military leader and a democratically elected president for about 20 years.



He died on November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital from what has been reported as COVID-19 complications.



He was loved by many and loathed by some who accused him of human rights abuses.

The accusations notwithstanding, Jerry John Rawlings had personal traits that made him outstanding in his own way.



From being a fiercely outspoken person to being a relatable person who came to the level of the ordinary citizen, Jerry John Rawlings left Ghanaians with several memories that live on after his death.



June 22, 2022, marks exactly 75 years since Jerry John Rawlings was born.



On his 75th birthday, GhanaWeb brings you some memorable moments of the late former president which were captured on video.



