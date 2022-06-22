0
8 unforgettable videos of Rawlings

Rawlings With Madiba Photo Frame Today marks the 75th birthday of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rawlings rules Ghana as military and democratic leader

Rawlings dies on November 12, 2022

Rawlings remembered on his 75th birthday

He was Ghana’s first president under the Fourth Republican dispensation.

Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings for the 73 years of his life, ruled Ghana as a military leader and a democratically elected president for about 20 years.

He died on November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital from what has been reported as COVID-19 complications.

He was loved by many and loathed by some who accused him of human rights abuses.

The accusations notwithstanding, Jerry John Rawlings had personal traits that made him outstanding in his own way.

From being a fiercely outspoken person to being a relatable person who came to the level of the ordinary citizen, Jerry John Rawlings left Ghanaians with several memories that live on after his death.

June 22, 2022, marks exactly 75 years since Jerry John Rawlings was born.

On his 75th birthday, GhanaWeb brings you some memorable moments of the late former president which were captured on video.

Call Kufuor gentle giant, not me – Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings, in his own words



Politicians, showbiz personalities celebrate Rawlings' 70th birthday



I don't hate NDC, I hate corruption - Rawlings

Rawlings' full speech at the 40th anniversary of June 4 Revolution



Ex-President Jerry Rawlings Direct Traffic In Accra



Faces Of Africa- The Jerry Rawlings story

Motivational story of Jerry John Rawlings Ghana's longest serving president



