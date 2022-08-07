8-year-old earns full scholarship and GHc3k from Okudzeto Ablakwa

Sameilia Mekporsigbe receiving the Samsung Tablet from North Tongu MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has awarded a full scholarship to an eight-year-old class three pupil, who emerged as the best pupil in the just-ended regional reading competition.

Sameilia Mekporsigbe, a class 3 pupil of Battor D/A Primary School was adjudged the overall best student at the circuit, district, and regional levels.



She competed with 17 other district champions and won the 2022 Volta Regional Competition sponsored by the USAID Learning Initiative. The phenomenal Sameilia will represent the Volta Region at the national level.



The MP who was overwhelmed with the news, welcomed the pupil and her delegation led by the North Tongu Director of Education, Isabella Regina Ayimey.



An excited Ablakwa placed Sameilia Mekporsigbe on his scholarship programme and also gave her an amount of GHS3000 to aid her preparations for the national reading competition in Accra.



“I was delighted to receive a victorious delegation led by North Tongu Director of Education, Isabella Regina Ayimey as they presented to me the phenomenal Sameilia Mekporsigbe. I was glad to donate Samsung Tablet with a free internet connectivity and a wide array of e-reading collections for Sameilia.

“She has also been placed on the MP’s scholarship programme for additional academic assistance until she graduates from the University,” the lawmaker noted in a post.



According to the former Deputy Education Minister under the erstwhile NDC administration, the pupil disclosed to him that she wanted to become a judge, hence his move to ensure her dream is fulfilled.



He assured her of the support of the entire North Tongu constituency, as she heads to represent the Volta Region at the national level.



The MP also wished the brilliant pupil the very best of luck and assured her of “bigger deserving surprises.”