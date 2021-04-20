8-year-old girl drowns at Saltpond Beach

File photo

An 8-year-old girl has drowned at Saltpond Beach in the Mfansteman Municipality of the Central Region.

The unfortunate incident is believed to have happened on Saturday, 17 April 2021.



According to reports, the deceased identified as Benedicta is said to have come from Twifu Praso with her female friends.



Reports say Benedicta decided to go and swim at the beach in the absence of her friends who had travelled out of town but unfortunately drowned in the sea.

Some eyewitnesses recounted that they saw the girl struggling in the water and calling for help.