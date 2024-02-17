8 years of suffering is enough, no rest till Mahama wins 2024 polls - Pablo declares

Former President John Dramani Mahama

George Opare Addo, alias Pablo, the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has explained why he has taken the 2024 polls very personally.

According to him, Ghana is desperately in need of rescuing from the hands of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



He has thus, charged the party faithful with three tasks that can ensure that the goal of returning former President John Dramani Mahama to the presidency will be realized.



"Adopt a polling station, share the message of the NDC with your family, friends and circle of influence. Above all, help protect the ballot," he wrote in a post on X dated February 16, 2024.



He added that Mahama's return as president was the ultimate goal for him and the NDC will go all out to ensure that happens. "8 years of suffering is enough!" he added.



See his full post below:

The 2024 campaign is very personal for me. No rest till @JDMahama is declared a winner. This country needs saving, and desperately! You can make it happen too, don't sit on the fence.



Adopt a polling station, share the message of the NDC with your family, friends and circle of influence. Above all, help protect the ballot. We are going all out! 8 years of suffering is enough!! #8isEnough #stopthe8 #SafeUnderTheUmbrella



Mahama vs Bawumia



John Mahama is the NDC flagbearer for the election while Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the December 7, 2024 contest.



Bawumia is taking his first stab at the position, while 2024 will be Mahama's fourth consecutive run, having won the first and lost the second and third in 2012, 2016 and 2020 respectively.

