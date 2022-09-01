80 Manhyia South constituents to graduate after intensive skills training

Manhyia South MP Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

80 constituents of Manhyia South who were put into skilled training by the Member of Parliament Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh will on Friday, September 2 graduate.

This is after they have gone through skills training for six weeks and have been equipped with the needed skills to empower them to become self-reliant.



The Member of Parliament expressing his excitement at the feat achieved by his constituents said “I have always been an ardent believer in skills training as a vital tool in alleviating unemployment and promoting sustainable independence, and I look forward to joining the graduands for this special event”.



On Saturday, the Member of Parliament will commission the Dichemso Astroturf which is an ultramodern sports facility which he believes will help unearth football talents for the country.



Background



The Energy Minister and Member of Parliament(MP) for Manhyia South Mathew Opoku Prempeh known popularly as NAPO has organized an intensive skills training programme for some selected constituents.



This move is part of efforts to empower constituents to be their own bosses and better their future.

The selected individuals according to the Member of Parliament will be taken through Makeup Artistry, Hair Technology, Fashion Design Technology, and Customer Care.



After the training, it is expected that Free startup tools would also be given to them to start their own businesses and become self-reliant.



The 80 participants were selected from the six electoral areas in the Manhyia South Constituency.



The training is done in collaboration with the College of Art and Entrepreneurship (CBAE) in Accra.



The training will last for six weeks.