80% of cancer in developing countries and affecting poor women - Reports

A file photo of Cervical Cancer Awareness promotion

Cervical cancer is the third most common cancer affecting women worldwide and kills close to 300 thousand yearly.

The disease affects poor women with at least 80% of cases occurring in developing countries.



To reduce the condition in Ghana, European Union Ghana Agricultural Programme EU-GAP has organized a free Cervical Screening and Breast cancer examination for women in the Gbetuori Community of the Jirapa Municipality of the Upper West Region. Denis Bebane reports that Cervical cancer is becoming rare in developed countries but the same cannot be said in Ghana.



The cancer is treatable when detected early. Project Manager for Resilience Against Climate Change REACH, Matthias Berthold said good health is a primary requirement for the increased involvement of women in agriculture.



He said the exercise will facilitate and improve the health of the women.



Records from the Gynecological Clinics in Ghana show that most patients with the disease visit health facilities late.



Dr Jonathan Suwiere at the Ridge Hospital in Accra who led the medical team to the Community attributed the late reporting of patients to ignorance about the disease as well as perceptions based on cultural and religious beliefs.

Dr. Suwiere called for a National policy on cervical cancer screening for women in rural Communities at least once every three years.



He noted that most women are not well educated and empowered to go through such examinations.



He observed that many married women have to seek permission from their husbands before undergoing such an exercise due to cultural norms.



Dr. Suwiere said early detection of cervical cancer is very crucial to the health of women.



The women were taught how to conduct self-examination on their breasts to ensure early detection and prevention of cancer.



Four out of the over 70 women who went through the screening, tested positive for cervical cancer.