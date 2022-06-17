80-year-old man found beheaded at Kpetoe

File photo/ Murder

Source: GNA

An 80-year-old man has been found beheaded in the Agortime Kpetoe District of the Volta Region, the District Chief Executive of Agotime-Ziope, Madam Emelia Adzimah, Agotime-Ziope District Chief Executive, has said.

The headless body of the man, named Joseph Darko, was reportedly found among some palm trees along a road leading to the Kporta Korfe community.



Madam Emelia Adzimah told the Ghana News Agency that the deceased, popularly known as Afetor Yesu, left his home Monday, June 13, 2022, at around 2300 hours to assist two strangers find a place for the night.



The strangers had reportedly called at his door in search of a place to lodge.



She said the deceased was not seen until his headless body was found during a heavy rainfall the following day.

The Police were later informed.



She said the incident could be attributed to a land dispute.



The Police are, however, yet to comment on the incident.