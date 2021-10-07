81,081 graduates deployed for National Service

Over 81,000 graduates have been deployed to serve their mandatory National Service

• NSS has released postings for the year 2021/2022

• 81,081 graduates will undertake this exercise



• The management of NSS wants prospective candidates to start work on October 11



Over 81,000 graduates have been deployed to serve their mandatory National Service for the year 2021/2022.



According to a statement signed and issued by the new and Acting Executive Director of the NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi, these graduates would serve in the respective user agencies they have been assigned to, reports graphic.com.gh.



Before that though, prospective service personnel have been advised to log on to the scheme's website http://www.portal.nss.gov.gh to confirm the specifics of their placements.



The statement added that they would then have to visit their respective user agencies for endorsement of their appointment letters.

"Management wishes to inform the general public that, some prospective service personnel have been placed on hold for further verification due to discrepancies detected in their online registration details.



"Notifications have already been sent to the affected personnel and they are hereby directed to visit any regional office of the scheme with a copy of the enrolment forms, student ID, any national ID and a soft copy of their passport picture saved with their NSS number as file name to clear them for posting," the statement said.



The list of 81,081 graduates was released on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.



Also, the management of the NSS has directed all graduates to begin their service on Monday, October 11, 2021, after they have been accepted into their agencies.



They are to do this while still undergoing the validation exercise, a measure that has been implemented to facilitate service registration in the wake of the novel Coronavirus, the statement said.