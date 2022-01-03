81 people killed in road crashes during Christmas – MTTD

An accident scene

Eighty-one people were killed in road crashes between December 19 and December 25, 2021. The crashes involved 610 vehicles nationwide.

During the same period in 2020, the country recorded 67 deaths through crashes. Provisional data from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, made these figures available to the GNA.



It indicated that 378 persons were injured and 53 pedestrians were knocked down during the period.



Among the 610 vehicles involved, were 206 commercial vehicles, 271 private vehicles and 133 motorcycles.

The Ashanti Region recorded 20 deaths, the highest number of deaths recorded within the period nationwide. A total of 15 persons were killed in the Eastern Region, 14 in the Greater Accra, 10 in Tema, Six in Western North, and four in Volta, three each in Upper East, and in Bono East, two in Central, one in Western, one in Bono, one each in Northern and North East.



Director-General of the MTTD, Dr. Samuel Sasu-Mensah, in an interview with the GNA said the Department will continue to intensify education and enforcement across the country to reduce road crashes and its associated fatalities and injuries.