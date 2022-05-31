87% Win: Bawumia leaves Alan, others behind in NPP Flagbearer race

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

The debate as to who leads the New Patriotic Party(NPP) as its torchbearer for the 2024 elections has indirectly been answered by polling stations, constituency and Regional Executives of the party following the outcome of results of the recent polls.

Considered the electoral college of the NPP, most of them have already predicted a landslide win for Vice President Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia taking into consideration the number of slots he won at various levels in the contest.



It is predicted that Team Bawumia currently holds about 87% of the electoral college barring last-minute changes ahead of the flagbearer contest later next year.



Though opponents of the Vice President disagree with the percentage put out, pro-Bawumia elements in the recently held Regional polls believe the humiliating defeat of pro-Alan Kyeremanten candidates in his own backyard is enough justification for their projections.



Results collated in 14 regions in the just-ended regional executive elections they maintain vindicate the stance that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is more popular and acceptable ahead of the other contenders.



“Data from the 14 regions where the elections have been held show that the Vice President’s candidates swept almost all the ten positions up for grabs. About 87% of all those who won their positions are loyal to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia”, the pro-Bawumia team called DMB-1 noted.



In the Ashanti Region, for instance, all the 10 candidates who won their positions are aligned with the Vice President.

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the maverick politician who is an unrepentant supporter of Dr. Bawumia retained his position by beating his closest contender, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah. Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly called, polled 464 votes whereas Odeneho had 306 votes.



In the Bono East, all the anti-Bawumia elements lost their bids and positions as they were taken over by people who support unflinchingly Bawumia.



In the Upper West Region, S. B. Kandbere who won the chairmanship race is a known Dr. Bawumia loyalist. All the other persons who won their positions are all known allies of the Vice President.



In the North East, Savanna and Northern Regions, all the winners support Vice President Bawumia, according to research conducted by a team of independent researchers in the national capital, Accra.



Almost all the elected officials in the Western, Ahafo, Volta, and Oti regions have been identified as people loyal to the affable Vice President of the Republic, Bawumia.



In the Eastern Region, even though both chairmanship hopefuls are aligned to Dr. Bawumia, Jeff Konadu Addo proved to be a tougher customer to Kwadwo Boateng who came into the race less than three weeks ago. All the other winners in the Eastern Region are known supporters of the Vice President.

Votes in the Bono Region were not any different considering the outcome



Meanwhile, the Central Region’s elections have been put on hold indefinitely following an injunction brought against it by an aggrieved party member.



Who are the other aspirants contesting Dr. Bawumia?



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado Ketan, Hon Joe Ghartey, Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, and Mr. Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister have all announced their bid for the top slot in the NPP.



Businessman and maverick Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Agyapong recently also announced said he is going to contest.