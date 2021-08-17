88 District Hospitals to be completed in 18 months – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana , Nana Akufo -Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that 88 district hospitals under the government’s Agenda 111 project will be completed 18 months from today.

This means that the hospitals will be completed by February 2023 instead of August 2022.



“All the hospitals are to be completed in 18 months. Work will commence on the regional and the other hospital in the later parts of the year”, he said at the sod cutting for the commencement of the project in the Ashanti Region.



This, however, contradicts the earlier announcement made by the president, which had been reiterated by government communicators, including the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah.



For instance, the president said the hospitals were going to be completed within 12 months when he first announced the project on April 26, 2020, during the 8th Covid-19 address.

He reiterated the same position when he spoke to the BONABOTO youth group in May 2020 in the Upper East Region.



“We intend on Agenda 88; God willing, everything will be okay for us to start in July. We are hoping that by the end of June, all the arrangements that need to be done might have been completed so that by the end of July, we begin it. I want to make sure that within a year, all of those projects will be complete,” he said.



The same position was reaffirmed by Minister for Information Kojo Oppong -Nkrumah when he addressed the press on Sunday, August 15, ahead of the sod cutting.



However, the president at the sod-cutting ceremony announced 18 months as against the 12 months that have been communicated.