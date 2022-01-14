88 Omicron deaths recorded in two months – GHS

Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 88 COVID-19 Omicron deaths between December 2021 and 13 January 2022, despite the decline in positive cases.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the director-general of the GHS, disclosing this in a media engagement, said in December 2021, a total of 64 deaths were recorded with the remaining 24 recorded as of 13 January 2022.



He said apart from the Omicron variant, Delta and Alpha variant cases were also being recorded.



Kuma-Aboagye said the country was in the fourth wave of the pandemic and was hopeful that the decline in active cases would be a signal to gradually end the fourth.



Data on the GHS COVID-19 update website indicate that the number of active cases has reduced from 13,025 to 10,889 as of 8 January 2022.



The update indicates that a total of 152,729 cases have been confirmed with 1,336 deaths and seven in critical condition.

Kuma-Aboagye said, “This is the steepest wave” the country had experienced, recording over 1,000 cases in a day.



He urged the citizenry to go for the jabs to stem the spread of the disease and adhere to the safety protocols.



As of 10 January, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has administered a total of 9, 004, 025 COVID-19 vaccines.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye said science and data showed that the vaccines had been helpful, saying, “so we will continue to engage and educate to ensure more people vaccinate.”