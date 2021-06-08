9 Ghanaian doctors killed by COVID in last 12 months – GMA

Doctors passed cause they got the Virus from treating affected persons

A report released by the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has revealed that a total of nine (9) doctors have lost their lives to the COVID- 19 pandemic in the last 12 months.

The doctors died because they came into contact with patients who have contracted the virus in the course of treating them.



So far five hundred and forty (540) doctors have also contracted the virus over the same period.



According to the GMA if government thinks it has vaccinated enough people and so can lift the protocols it should make public the figures but the data on the ground doesn’t show that Ghana is out of the woods yet.



Deputy General Secretary of the GMA, Dr. Titus Beyuo said the recent event at the Funeral of the Former General Secretary of the NPP, Sir John shows that the numbers were huge and physical distancing disregarded.

According to him, the GMA “called for the heads” of the leaders of the Christ Embassy after their massive outreach program and therefore the GMA would not stop at calling on the police to arrest the organizers.



The GMA has further urged the Inspector General of Police IGP, to arrest and prosecute the participants of the event.



“The consequences is not too difficult for us to imagine. We saw the events and paid for it dearly. The GMA is very disappointed and we want to see some prosecution take place”.



“For us as medical doctors it will be disservice to our colleagues who have paid the ultimate price to sit back and keep quiet about this. We would not have honored our heroes who have fallen victims to this disease. From our latest analysis we have lost 9 doctors in 12 months of various categories, highly trained so we won’t sit down for this to happen.