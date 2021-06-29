9 member National Memory of the World Committee inaugurated

Ghana joins about 91 countries that have established National Mow Committees

Source: Peace FM

The government today June 29, 2021, inaugurated a nine-member committee of the National Memory of the World(MoW)

Deputy Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar who performed the swearing-in ceremony urged the newly inaugurated committee to collaborate with relevant institutions as well as professional bodies like the Public Records and Administration Department, Ghana Museum and Monuments Board for the realization of its goal.



This she says would ensure the efficient preservation of Ghana's heritage.



She said it was the vision of MoW to fully harness, preserve and protect the country's documentary heritage and cultural norms with due recognition of the diversity of people.



"I also urge the members of the committee to bring their expertise and knowledge to bear for the fulfilment of its terms of reference.



"This I believe will serve as a good source of information for both academic and developmental purposes," she said.



The committee has Dr Kweku Rockson, Chairman for Specialized Committee for Communication and Information, Ghana Commission for UNESCO as its Chairman, with Dr Helena Hassan-Asamoah, the Secretary-General, African Regional Memory of the World Committee (ARCMOW); Mrs Judith Opoku Boateng, Archivist, Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana; Dr Getrude Aba Mensah Eyifah Dzidzianyor, Lecturer Museums and Heritage University of Ghana; Mr Edward Addo-Yobo, Ghana Library Authority and Professor Kwabena Akurang-Parry, Historian, the University of Ghana as members.

Others are Mrs Ama Serwah Nerquaye-Tetteh Secretary-General, Ghana Commission for UNESCO; Mr Christopher Wetcher - Program Officer for Culture, Ghana Commission for UNESCO; Ms Joan Agyekum Nsowah - Program Officer for Communication and Information, Ghana Commission for UNESCO.



UNESCO in 1992 established the MoW Programme to recover and safeguard significant collection worldwide.



Ghana joins about 91 countries that have established National Mow Committees.



Dr Helena Hassan-Asamoah, the Secretary-General, African Regional Memory of the World Committee (ARCMOW), pledged the committee's effort in making the establishment of the board worthwhile and helping Ghana to take its place.



A representative from UNESCO said the inauguration was timely especially when it was time to have access to tangible and intangible cultures.