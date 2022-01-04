9 sitting NPP MPs have declared support for Chairman Samba - Aliu Mahama hints

Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has revealed that all Nine (9) New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament in the Northern Region are rooting for Mohammed Baantima Samba to retain his position as Regional Chairman of the party.

He cataloged the achievements of Chairman Samba and indicated that he has through his efforts in concert with the other regional executives split the number of seats in the region which hitherto was a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking on Tamale-based Diamond FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he noted that his ability to galvanise the party’s grassroots and ensure that the NPP riffled shoulders with the NDC with his ‘can-do spirit’ makes him an excellent leader underscoring the importance of him being retained.



“Through his efforts, his efforts were able to increase the votes in Yendi Constituency by 16,000 votes. Not only that my brother Habib, my senior brother Anta, Tampuli, and others won through the efforts of Chairman Samba. Farouk Aliu Mahama's other MPs are solidly behind Chairman Samba.



"Why would a politician want to change a winning team, a team that has consolidated the efforts of the party both in the presidential and parliamentary, a chairman that has increased our votes, a chairman that is consistent, a chairman that has the can-do spirit, a chairman that always gives and a chairman that always reaches out to his people,” he praised.

He however admitted that he may have his shortfall but that cannot negate his achievements in terms of winning more votes for the elephant family.



“But he cannot satisfy everybody in the region. He also has his shortfalls and I think he has done a lot for the Yendi Constituency and the Northern Region as a whole,” he stressed indicating that he is speaking the mindset of his colleague lawmakers in the Northern Region.



Analysing the NPP now in the region he said, “I will rate the NPP's performance par excellence. If you look at our Regional Chairman Samba, he has done a wonderful job. If you look at the analysis of the region, they (NDC) had nine (9) seats and we (NPP) also had nine (9) seats.



"This tells you that given the opportunity again, he can increase our seats by a greater number. I think Chairman Samba’s popularity in the region is growing taking into account his achievements in the 2020 elections. In Yendi Constituency alone, through his efforts, he was able to increase the votes by 16,000 votes”