9-year-old boy dies after falling from coconut tree in the Central Region

The boy jumped from the tree out of shock and fear after seeing a snake on top of it

A 9-year-old Basic Four Pupil of Enyan Abaasa D/A Basic School in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region has died instantly after falling from a tall coconut tree.

The sad incident happened on Tuesday, April 19.



Information gathered indicates that the boy who used to sell coconut as school is on vacation had gone to the farm to pluck coconut.



However, on reaching the top of the coconut tree, he’s said to have spotted a snake on the coconut tree.



Out of shock and fear, he jumped from the tree and crashed to the ground killing him instantly.

The deceased has since been buried on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.



Watch the latest episodes of #SayItLoud and The Lowdown below:







