2
Menu
News

9-year-old boy drowns on family day out in Kumasi

Drowning Boy The boy is reported to have drowned when his mother went to purchase a towel for him

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A 9-year-old boy, Mensah Bonsu, has drowned in a swimming pool at the Rattray Park Recreational Centre in Kumasi, Ashanti Regional.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 17, 2022, while the deceased’s family was at the recreational centre to have fun as part of the Easter festivities.

The boy, a class 3 pupil, is reported to have drowned when his mother went to purchase a towel for him after he did not want to swim initially.

He, however, jumped into the pool, joining his other siblings in his mother’s absence.

He drowned after jumping into the pool.

All efforts to resuscitate him failed as he died shortly.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Zanzibar hotel jumps to the defense of man who tried to rape tourist
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
George Weah's long range goal during African legends match
See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu
What two popular Ghanaian preachers said right after the deaths of their children