9-year-old boy found dead three days after drowning in Tarkwa

The boy is reported to have drowned three days ago

Correspondence from Western Region

The lifeless body of a nine-year-old boy has been found in Jerusalem, a suburb of Tarkwa after he got drowned three days ago in a drain.



The family of Emmanuel Quaicoe had been looking for him since Thursday evening when he was reportedly drowned after a heavy downpour until Saturday morning, November 13, 2021, when he was found in a drain about one kilometre away from where he got drowned.



The Rainwater swept the boy through several culverts and deposited him on a tree in the drain at Jerusalem.



According to a family member Samuel Bani, Emmanuel Quaicoe popularly known as Amoonu who is a pupil of Tamso Anglican Primary School was in a company of a friend when he got drowned.

The friend quickly informed the family members who began searching for him.



He said “we went through the drain from where he got drowned in search for him but to no avail, only to hear that his body was here’’.



The police have picked the body to the Apinto Government Hospital Mortuary in Tarkwa while investigation goes on.