9 years on, Pres Mills’ emoluments have not been paid – Koku Anyidoho alleges

Since his death nine years ago, the late former president of Ghana, John Evans Atta Mills’ emoluments have not been paid, Koku Anyidoho has stated.



The Founder and Chief Executive Officer Of the Atta-Mills Institute explained that had he been alive, the late former president would have been receiving monthly salaries, been given an office, and other benefits but all of these have been absent since his passing.



Koku Anyidoho was speaking on Onua TV and Onua FM’s Maakye on Friday, July 9, 2021, when he made these revelations to host, Captain Smart, reports 3news.com.

“President Mills’ entitlements have not been paid. If he were to be alive, he would have been entitled to an office as a former president, entitled to emoluments and all these have not been done. There are issues,” he explained.



The former aide to the late Mills was reacting to the news on the new announcement to pay allowances to spouses of presidents and vice presidents.



He said, “It’s an issue of the 1992 constitution. It’s a very critical issue because after 8-years of Rawlings, after 8-years of Kufuor, when Prof Mills came, he said if we don’t do something about the 1992 Constitution, it will haunt us because it’s a living document.”



He continued, “President Mills wanted us to review it and that was why there was the Constitutional Review Commission.



“The report was ready and just after President Mills died, where is the report? Why did they issue only the white paper? Where is the report?”

Koku Anyidoho added that “there was work in progress when the late president died so on the issue of first and second ladies we have to discuss it passionately. It’s a matter of fact that they have to be given office by the state.



“They are already officials of the state who are being paid. They have police who are also being paid so if you don’t know, you will think they are not being paid…but they are already being paid but the committee thinks they are being paid so they are just regularizing it.



“Husbands don’t pay their wives…its part of their duties and President Mills never sent anything like that to Parliament for approval.”



