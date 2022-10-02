90% of Akufo-Addo’s communicators are one sentence away from the psychiatric hospital – A Plus

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus

Ghanaian socialist and entertainment critic, Kwame Asare Obeng, affectionately known as Kwame A Plus, has said majority of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s communicators are a step away from mental shutdown.

Sitting in as a pundit on the United Showbiz Show telecasted on October 1, 2022, A Plus explained that communicators of the New Patriotic Party are to be blamed for Akufo-Addo’s recent woes at the Global Citizen Festival which was held at the Black Star Square in Accra.



“I have said this and I will say it anywhere, that 90% of the president’s communicators are one sentence away from the psychiatric hospital,” he said.



“The Deputy Tourism Minister said the president was not booed but appreciated. MP KT Hammond also said those who booed at the President were wrong for doing that.



Meanwhile, Hon Hopeson Adorye on the other hand claims those who booed at the President were bused from Fadama. These are three separate accounts from members of the same NPP government,” A plus explained.



According to the one-time musician, individuals who reportedly booed at the President at the Global Citizen Festival are well educated and that should send a strong signal to the government that Ghanaians are not enthused about his leadership.

“Those who attended the Global Citizen Festival are not riffraffs. If you don’t know how to use a phone to answers questions you can’t be there. That should send a signal to Akufo Addo that a certain level of people are not happy with him and everyone must accept it,” he added.



Watch the maiden edition of E-Forum below.











DQ/WA