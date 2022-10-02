37
Menu
News

90% of Akufo-Addo’s communicators are one sentence away from the psychiatric hospital – A Plus

A Plus White2.png Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus

Sun, 2 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialist and entertainment critic, Kwame Asare Obeng, affectionately known as Kwame A Plus, has said majority of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s communicators are a step away from mental shutdown.

Sitting in as a pundit on the United Showbiz Show telecasted on October 1, 2022, A Plus explained that communicators of the New Patriotic Party are to be blamed for Akufo-Addo’s recent woes at the Global Citizen Festival which was held at the Black Star Square in Accra.

“I have said this and I will say it anywhere, that 90% of the president’s communicators are one sentence away from the psychiatric hospital,” he said.

“The Deputy Tourism Minister said the president was not booed but appreciated. MP KT Hammond also said those who booed at the President were wrong for doing that.

Meanwhile, Hon Hopeson Adorye on the other hand claims those who booed at the President were bused from Fadama. These are three separate accounts from members of the same NPP government,” A plus explained.

According to the one-time musician, individuals who reportedly booed at the President at the Global Citizen Festival are well educated and that should send a strong signal to the government that Ghanaians are not enthused about his leadership.

“Those who attended the Global Citizen Festival are not riffraffs. If you don’t know how to use a phone to answers questions you can’t be there. That should send a signal to Akufo Addo that a certain level of people are not happy with him and everyone must accept it,” he added.

Watch the maiden edition of E-Forum below.





DQ/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
Related Articles: